Fox Sports 1 personality Nick Wright prides himself on being fearlessly authentic. He insists that his opinions are not played up for atings, despite some fans thinking otherwise. So when he declares USC ‘s Caleb Williams as already being one of the five best quarterbacks in the game today (pro or college) or lists Michael Jordan as the third-greatest basketball player of all-time, he appears to wholeheartedly stand by it.

Though, many fans will undoubtedly interpret his latest assertion as just blind faith rather than genuine belief. The First Things First co-host predicted the Kansas City Chiefs, who are still without Chris Jones, to finish the year as undefeated Super Bowl champions. To show that he is not merely playing up to the camera, Wright commemorated the potential historic feat by getting the words “Never a Doubt” tattooed on his forearm.

“Never a doubt… [The Chiefs] are going 20-0.” Nick Wright got ‘Never a Doubt’ tatted on his forearm in honor of the Chiefs 😂👀 (via @FTFonFS1)pic.twitter.com/wE3MgJW6Su — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 1, 2023

That is beyond dedication. Those who have been closely following the Kansas City, Missouri native know all too well of his Chiefs super fandom and deep infatuation with QB Patrick Mahomes. Honestly, it has been difficult to question his objectivity considering how dominant KC has been in the AFC the last several years. Head coach Andy Reid just led the team to its second title in four years, with the focus now shifting towards a dynasty.

Chiefs' schedule is no picnic

However, few would reasonably prognosticate a 20-0 campaign in this loaded conference. The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only franchise to celebrate an undefeated season (14-0), but if Wright's extremely bold prediction holds true, the Chiefs would stand alone with the best perfect record ever. There are obstacles galore, though.

Next Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions should be no breeze. A Week 2 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars can't be overlooked either. If Mahomes and company survive those battles, then the Aaron Rodgers-led and defensively-stout New York Jets will be waiting a couple weeks later. Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are often a tough test. And you can't just gloss over the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Calling this a miracle might be too strong given the caliber of talent leading this KC squad, but there is a high chance Nick Wright is forced to regret this decision. And unfortunately, he would bare a permanent reminder of his supreme show of confidence.