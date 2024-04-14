Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been known to enjoy his time off by making public appearances at major sporting events, and recent events were further proof of that. Mahomes was present in the hallways of Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday as he greeted soccer legend Lionel Messi prior to Inter Miami CF's game against Sporting KC.
The news of the superstars' meetup came on the heels of a viral video moment from Travis Kelce, whose beer chugging madness made the rounds on social media. The eventful offseason continued as a key Chiefs offensive player surrendered to police after fleeing a car crash in Dallas, Texas.
Now, the sports world is focused on a meetup between the football and soccer stars as video footage continues to tantalize and delight fans.
Messi, Mahomes' Meetup of Legends
The footage was posted to Twitter prior to Messi's team's game. Mahomes wore shades and a jersey as he embraced Messi, who was wearing a warm-up shirt at the time.
Patrick Mahomes linked up with Lionel Messi before Inter Miami’s match at Arrowhead Stadium 🤝
(via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/jxlqXEsdvB
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 14, 2024
“Probably one of the craziest meetups,” one fan said in response.
Inter Miami CF currently resides in second place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference with 13 points, just behind the New York Red Bulls with 15 points. Miami is tied with Columbus and has the second most points in Major League Soccer.
Mahomes' hometown team, Sporting KC, has 11 points on the season. As of late Saturday night, Inter Miami CF held a 3-2 lead in the matchup at Arrowhead.
Chiefs Preparing for 2024 NFL Draft
With another Super Bowl title in tow, Mahomes had plenty of time to relax as he took in the night's soccer action.
The Chiefs have the 32nd, 64th and 95th picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and there are plenty of talented players to choose from this year.
Recently, the top sleeper pick possibilities were revealed for the Chiefs ahead of Detroit's draft. They include Javon Baker, a wide receiver from Central Florida, Ainias Smith, a receiver from Texass A&M, and Frank Gore Jr., a running back from Southern Miss. The Chiefs don't exactly have the best picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with their roster already full of talented players, they can afford to take their time and select the right players that fit their system.
Of course, Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs' star players have shown they have what it takes to succeed regardless of who is put around them, which should make Coach Reid's job especially enjoyable come later this month in Detroit. Kelce, Mahomes, and the rest of the Chiefs don't start training camp until this year, but for now, they're living the good life.