The Chicago Cubs reached the postseason for the first time in five years in 2025, winning their first playoff series since 2017. However, Chicago faces several significant roster questions this offseason. Kyle Tucker’s future with the team is the most pressing concern. However, Shota Imanaga could also move on.

Chicago is awaiting Imanaga’s decision after extending a qualifying offer to the second-year lefty. If he leaves in free agency, insider Jon Morosi believes the Cubs will pursue a pair of former San Diego Padres starters.

“Dylan Cease is on their list. Michael King is on their list,” Morosi said, per MLB Network. “Dylan Cease, I would love this fit with the Cubs. They have tried to bring him back at different times. Remember, he was originally a Cub before he was traded to the White Sox in the Jose Quintana deal.”

Cubs consider free agent starters for 2026

Cease is one of the top free agents available this offseason. He hit the open market after two years with the San Diego Padres. There will be a number of suitors for Cease, as well as his former Padres teammate.

“Michael King, elite stuff… I think King is a name to watch there as a potential fit to the Chicago Cubs,” Morosi said. “He misses bats with the best of them. Now, he did have some injuries with the Padres this past year. But it seems like right now, the indications are he is healthy and ready to go.”

King made 32 starts in 2025. However, the seventh-year righty regressed after a dominant 2024 campaign. Last season King went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA, 1.327 WHIP, 94 ERA+ and 1.1 bWAR. But despite the down year, he maintained an elite whiff rate. King led the majors with an 11.5 K/9, striking out 215 batters in 168 innings.

The Cubs are expected to pursue starting pitching after declining Imanaga’s club option for 2026. The move gave Imanaga a player option for next season, which he declined, making him a free agent.

“We’re not going to see the Cubs make any decisions quite yet, until Imanaga makes his choice, 4pm eastern time Tuesday,” Morosi said.