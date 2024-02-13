The Chiefs can still upgrade in the 2024 NFL Draft even after winning the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs are inevitable. For the third time in five seasons, the Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions, twice at the expense of the San Francisco 49ers. These were hardly the best version of the Chiefs that the NFL has seen seen either.

During the regular season, Kansas City was ‘only' 11-6 with a point differential of +77. That is hardly poor by any means, but a year ago, the Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and a +127 point differential.

Regardless, having Patrick Mahomes and a top five defense turns out to be a winning formula. Now the Chiefs can add onto this championship through the 2024 NFL Draft with players like Jordan Morgan and Roman Wilson.

Kansas City may have won the Super Bowl, but their roster was not perfect. A lot was placed on the shoulders of Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the passing game with their receiving core outside of rookie Rashee Rice mostly comprised of role players.

Their offensive line saw inconsistent play from their tackles all season long. They could stand to improve those areas of the field via the NFL Draft.

Jordan Morgan, Offensive Tackle

Donovan Smith was a fine stopgap left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. However, the Super Bowl was not a particularly favorable performance for Smith.

While the Chiefs were able to get by with him and Jawaan Taylor at tackle, it doesn't mean Kansas City can't look for an upgrade. Smith is a pending free agent, so they certainly will be in the market for tackle.

Jordan Morgan could be that addition after a standout season at Arizona. Morgan received strong grades from Pro Football Focus throughout the season.

The Chiefs have prioritized building a robust offensive line and top notch defense around Patrick Mahomes. With their left tackle position looking like a big need in the offseason, getting Morgan would be a way to address that need and continue to keep Mahomes upright. He'd be a great first-round selection for Kansas City.

Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver

The biggest area of need for the Chiefs to address is undoubtedly their wide receiver room. Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce were the only pass catchers on the Chiefs to exceed 500 receiving yards on the season.

Their receiving room consists of all specialists outside of Rice whose playing time fluctuated all year long. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson were mostly used as deep threats, while players like Richie James, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore were deployed almost exclusively as short to intermediate options in the passing game.

The Chiefs need a big upgrade in that receiving room. Perhaps Roman Wilson could be that guy. Wilson was arguably the best receiver at the Senior Bowl.

Roman Wilson is the star of the Senior Bowl 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/WF9s4drojE — National Champions Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) January 31, 2024

He balled out all season long for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Wilson brought in 48 receptions for 789 yards and scored 12 times. He led the Wolverines in all categories. Wilson has some deep speed which the Chiefs could desperately use along with route running abilities to win in the intermediate area of the field.

The Chiefs drafted Skyy Moore to be that type of receiver who could win all over the field, but he hasn't panned out yet. Wilson could be everything the Chiefs hoped Moore could. The Chiefs should continue to take shots on receivers until they find multiple that pan out. Rashee Rice is a hit. Roman Wilson could be their next.