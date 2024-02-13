We know when the parade will roll through Kansas City.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate on Wednesday with a parade through their local streets.

The Chiefs' victory parade will begin downtown at 11 a.m. local time and will last approximately 90 minutes, officials announced on Monday. The parade route will start at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard and head south toward Union Station.

The parade will be followed by a rally outside Union Station at approximately 12:45 p.m., featuring speeches from Chiefs players, coaches, and team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

Crews already are blocking off streets at Union Station, where the 2-mile (3.22-kilometer) route will conclude with speeches. By midday Monday, the stage where the team will deliver its speeches was already partially built.

Hopefully Chiefs fans in attendance are better behaved than a pair of fans at the Super Bowl itself.

Facing a third-and-eight from the San Francisco 41-yard line, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a two-yard pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman to bring up fourth down. Immediately after Hardman was tackled, two streakers ran onto the field, causing the game to stop.

Once the party is over, the Chiefs will set their sights on an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl win.

With the Chiefs now officially a dynasty, it would make sense that they would be the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl as well. However, the folks in Las Vegas (ironically where the game was played Sunday) are not so convinced, as it has been revealed that the 49ers are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2025, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at +450 odds.