Xavier Babudar, also known as Kansas City Chiefs superfan Chiefsaholic for dressing up at the team's games, has pleaded guilty to charges related to a string up bank robberies, and faces up to 50 years in federal prison, according to Jonathan Cooper of News On 6.
Xavier Babudar admitted to robbing or attempting to rob 11 banks in seven states, according to Cooper. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting property across state lines. He is accused of stealing more than $800,000 in 11 robberies and then laundering the stolen money at casinos, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.
US Attorney Teresa Moore released a statement on Babudar's crimes.
“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” Teresa Moore said, according to Alper. “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds and thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today's conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”
The charges Babudar, or Chiefsaholic faces carry a maximum sentence of up to 50 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay at least $532,675 in restitution to the victim financial institutions and surrender any property involved in the money laundering activity, according to Alper. An autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is part of that property that has been recovered by the FBI.