A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known by many as “ChiefsAholic,” has been charged in federal court with bank theft for one of a string of robberies he is suspected of committing, according to Western District of Missouri's press release.

The man's name is Xavier Michael Babudar. He was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in a complaint that was filed in US District Court on May 24, 2023, according to the Western District of Missouri's press release.

Xavier Michael Babudar was arrested in Lincoln, California on Friday, July 7, according to the press release.

Babudar was charged with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. He was released on bond in February 2023. He removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution in March 2023, according to the press release.

There were four unresolved bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, along with attempted robberies of two credit unions in Minnesota, according to the press release. Babudar's cell phone was placed in the same cities and locations for those previously unsolved robberies and unsolved robberies, according to the press release.

The case will be presented to a federal grand jury to determine whether to return an indictment the existing or any additional charges, according to the press release. He will have his initial court appearance this afternoon in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento, Calif.

Babudar has enjoyed a strong social media following as @ChiefsAholic on Twitter. This is his second arrest in under a calendar year.