Chris Evans’ Net Worth in 2023 is $110 million. Evans is a popular actor who has starred in films such as Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: Civil War, the four Avengers films, The Gray Man, Knives Out, and many others. He is a People’s Choice Awards winner and a Kids’ Choice Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Chris Evans’ net worth in 2023.

Chris Evans’ net worth in 2023 is $110 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Chris Evans was born on June 13, 1981 in Boston, Massachusetts. He studied in Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. Here, Evans discovered his skills in acting. After graduating high school, Evans opted to hone his acting skills by joining the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute.

In 1997, Evans made his acting debut in the video called Biodiversity: Wild About Life!. Three years later, Evans made his first onscreen acting debut in the TV series called The Fugitive. He also appeared in another TV series called Opposite Sex. During the same year, Evans made his big screen debut in the film called The Newcomers.

Since then, Evans would rack up several roles in the cinemas and on television. He appeared in Boston Public, Not Another Teen Movie, Eastwick, and The Perfect Score. Evans’ breakout role came in 2004 in the film called Cellular. The crime thriller drama saw Evans star alongside Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Kim Basinger.

One year after his breakout role, Evans starred in the much-anticipated superhero film series Fantastic Four. Starring as Johnny Storm, Evans nearly stole the show, despite acting alongside the likes of Jessica Alba and Ioan Gruffudd. Evans would reprise the role of Johnny Storm for the last time in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The pair of films would garner $622 million in box office sales around the world. However, a third film wouldn’t materialize after the sequel was met with poor reception by audiences.

Since then, Evans continued to be a fixture in the cinemas. He earned starring roles in The Perfect Score, Fierce People, The Losers, London, TMNT, Sunshine, The Nanny Diaries, Street Kings, The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond, Push, 28 Drinks Later, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Puncture. Evans also appeared in the TV series, Robot Chicken.

Evans’ next breakout performance came in 2011, when he first starred as Marvel’s Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger. For the role, Evans earned only $300,000. But with so many MCU films turned into automatic blockbuster hits, it wouldn’t be long before Evans was given a lucrative salary raise.

Evans would reprise his role as Captain America in several more MCU films such as Thor: Dark World, Captain Marvel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Endgame. For making Captain America come to life, Evans raked in $15 million each for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. But in total, Evans possibly earned at least $75 million and as much as $100 million for his appearances in MCU films.

Evans’ role as Captain America automatically catapulted him into a Hollywood megastar. Aside from Captain America, Evans continued to garner more notable movie roles in Before We Go, What’s Your Number?, Playing It Cool, Gifted, The Red Sea Diving Resort, Knives Out, Free Guy, Lightyear, and The Gray Man.

Evans also appeared in eight episodes of the TV Series, Defending Jacob. As per reports, Evans pocketed $750,000 per episode for making Andy Barber come to life.

Evans also scored a huge paycheck for lending his voice in the Disney Pixar animated film Lightyear. For voicing the iconic Buzz Lightyear, Evans earned a lucrative $10 million. Lightyear would gross $226 million around the world. On the other hand, Evans was also highly paid in Netflix’s The Gray Man. Starring alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, Evans was paid $20 million.

With Evans’ decorated acting career, it isn’t a surprise that he is penciled to appear in future projects. In 2023 alone, Evans is set to appear in three movies such as Pain Hustlers, Red One, and Ghosted, where he will reunite with Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas.

Aside from being an actor, Evans also explored the idea of becoming a director. While starring for the film Before We Go opposite Alice Eve, Evans also served as the film’s director. The romantic drama grossed $462,875 worldwide.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Chris Evans’ net worth in 2023?