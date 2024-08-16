In a surprising turn of events, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly called it quits after seven years together, per PageSix. The couple, who seemed to be on solid ground just a few months ago, have now decided to part ways. This decision follows a turbulent period in their relationship marked by significant ups and downs.

Relationship Rollercoaster

In June, rumors swirled about the couple’s relationship status, but an insider assured People magazine that Martin and Johnson were “going strong” despite past issues. Sources claimed they had overcome recent hurdles and were committed to making things work. However, the narrative has shifted dramatically since then. According to the Daily Mail, the Coldplay frontman and the “Madame Web” actress have officially ended their relationship.

An anonymous source shared with the outlet that despite their best efforts, the couple could not sustain their relationship. Busy schedules—Martin’s European tour with Coldplay and Johnson's personal and professional commitments—reportedly contributed to their decision. “They’ve come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term,” the source stated. They acknowledged that while they still hold affection for each other, their lives no longer align as they once did.

Engagement and Private Moments

The breakup news comes amid speculation about Johnson’s engagement ring. The actress was recently spotted without the ring while in Malibu, leading to further questions about their status. Martin had proposed at an unspecified time, and Johnson had worn the engagement ring since 2020. Reports from PageSix in March had hinted that the couple had been engaged for six years, but they remained private about their relationship.

Martin and Dakota Johnson began their relationship in 2017, following Martin’s divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. Despite a brief split in 2019, they reconciled and continued their relationship. Johnson had occasionally spoken about Martin in public, notably crediting him with supporting her through difficult times. The couple maintained a low profile, but their separation marks a significant change for both.

In conclusion, while Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s relationship appeared to be stable at times, they have decided to move on from their seven-year romance. Their separation highlights the challenges of maintaining a relationship amid demanding careers and personal priorities.