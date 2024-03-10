The aftermath of Madame Web's release has not been a pretty scene for Sony Pictures between the film's poor box office returns, negative reviews, and jokes about the film online and even from some of the cast. However, Sony may have allegedly had enough of it from the film's front-and-center star, Dakota Johnson, who hasn't held back when talking about her frustrations with Madame Web.
Johnson has been outspoken about her experience on the film and its shortcomings after its release, openly questioning the decisions made by the studio in multiple interviews. Her comments have proven to be enough to allegedly get her on the bad side of many people at Sony, according to ComicBookMovie, with many said to be “questioning her star power” and believing “how she reacted to this failure will likely come back to haunt her.”
“It is OK to joke about your movie not doing well and even lean into the bad reviews like Sydney Sweeney did on SNL with her monologue – but producers and Sony aren't laughing over Dakota's continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of Madame Web and how she isn't taking any responsibility for its lackluster results,” an alleged insider told Daily Mail via ComicBookMovie.
Johnson openly admitted in several interviews that she hadn't seen the film yet, despite attending most of the premiere events, and that she “wasn't surprised” by Madame Web's generally poor performance. She would also call out the “made by committee” approach films like Madame Web are subjected to along with claiming studio executives underestimated the audiences' intelligence.
“I had never done anything like it before,” Johnson said. “I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world.”
Despite being in theaters for nearly a month, Madame Web has only made roughly $93 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $80 million. The film didn't fare much better with critics, earning a score of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes to make it the lowest-rated film in Sony's Spider-Man-related spin-off films.
Madame Web is currently in theaters.