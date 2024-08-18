ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves Angels.

The Atlanta Braves are in the thick of the National League wild card race. They will have a hard time catching the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for the top two NL wild card spots, but their win on Saturday enabled them to stay ahead of the New York Mets for the third wild card berth in the Senior Circuit, with the St Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants lurking a few games behind them. The Braves have been crushed by injuries this year and have been plagued by hitters such as Matt Olson and Austin Riley performing well below 2023 standards. If Atlanta is going to make the playoffs, the Braves have to beat weak teams such as the Angels. This is the rubber game of the three-game series. Atlanta has to win this game and series and not give away an extra game to its competitors in the wild card chase.

It is notable that the Mets — locked in a tight battle with the Braves for the third wild card spot in the National League — lost two of three in Anaheim to the Angels a few weeks ago. Atlanta can do itself a big favor by winning here on Sunday.

Braves-Angels Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Charlie Morton (6-7) has a 4.40 ERA. He is a rare thing in Atlanta this year: a healthy pitcher. Morton gave the Braves six solid innings in his most recent start. He needs to be able to do that on a regular basis over the next several weeks. Atlanta can't keep overextending its bullpen by turning to relievers in the fifth and sixth innings. The Braves need their best starters to go at least six and reduce bullpen exposure. Six innings from Morton will give Atlanta a crucial lift.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 13 versus the San Francisco Giants: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 55 IP, 51 H, 34 R, 10 HR, 17 BB, 56 K

Jack Kochanowicz (1-2) has a 7.98 ERA. The Angels are preparing for 2025. Kochanowicz is auditioning for a possible 2025 role on the Halos' pitching staff. He has not pitched much this year, and he has made only one start in the past four weeks. The Angels have to hope other teams will struggle against him only because they haven't seen his delivery live and in person. He did well against the Nationals in his most recent start. The Braves, though, are a lot tougher than the Nats.

Last Start: Sunday, August 11 versus the Washington Nationals: 7 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Here are the Braves-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Angels Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -158

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 9.5 (+104)

Under: 9.5 (-128)

How to Watch Braves vs. Angels

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves should mash Jack Kochanowicz. As long as Charlie Morton avoids the big inning — basically, as long as he can go five or six innings and not allow more than three runs — the Braves should have enough offense to cover.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kochanowicz really seemed to take a step forward in his evolution in his last start one week ago. If he pitches like that against an inconsistent Braves batting order, the Angels will cover.

Final Braves-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Braves again own a large pitching advantage with Morton being a much better and more established starter than Kochanowicz. Take the Braves.

Final Braves-Angels Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5