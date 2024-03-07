It's been a seesaw last month for Dakota Johnson. On the heels of her colossal bomb at the box office, Madame Web, now comes news on the happy end of the news spectrum — that she's engaged to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (raise your hand if you didn't even know they were dating ✋).
This then triggered the obligatory “What must Gwyneth Paltrow think?” response since Paltrow and Martin were married for 11 years and share two children together — Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. Also because Paltrow has a goop-y opinion on everything these days, so fans really wanted to know how she feels about the future stepmom to her children.
Now here's the big reveal so get ready for it… Are you ready? Gwyneth… likes Dakota!!! She approves. As do Apple and Moses. So phew. It's all good. Man, I had you worried for a second there though, huh? Other than the fact that the two had already famously posted a pic of them holding hands together on social media, which is the universal sign of mutual acceptance.
View this post on Instagram
Anyway, apparently the engagement isn't even all that recent. A source told The Mirror, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles.”
The source added, “They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”
You hear that? Besotted! That's a great word you don't get to hear everyday. But that's how rare and unique their love is.
Sounds like Johnson is also all-in on being a stepmom. She said in a recent interview to Bustle Magazine, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart. How do I feel about motherhood? I’m so open to that. I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything life has to offer.”
She added, “And especially being a woman, I’m like: ‘What a magical f—ing thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.' If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it. We’re not here for very long, so if I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on.”
Bring it on indeed, but maybe try to tone down the f-bombs around the kids.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been seeing each other since 2017, which was the year after he infamously “consciously uncoupled” from Gwyneth Paltrow (their divorce was finalized in 2016). Hopefully the happy news for Martin and Johnson allows her to consciously uncouple from all the bad Madame Web news still spinning across the interweb.