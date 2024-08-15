Olympics Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn (“Raygun”) has faced an avalanche of criticism following her performance in the Paris Games, where she lost all three of her breakdancing matches with a score of 18-0, per the NYpost. In her first public response to the backlash, Gunn took to Instagram to address the “devastating” wave of negativity and defend her participation in the historic event.

Gunn’s Response and Apology

In an emotional Instagram video, the 36-year-old athlete expressed her gratitude to supporters and shared her shock at the intensity of the criticism she received. “Hi everyone, Raygun here,” she began, visibly distressed. “I didn’t realize that participating in this debut Olympic event would lead to so much hate. It’s been pretty devastating.” Gunn highlighted her dedication to the sport, emphasizing that she worked tirelessly to prepare for the Olympics and honored the opportunity to represent Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Gunn (@raygun_aus)

The controversy intensified after a petition circulated, accusing Gunn and AOC’s Anna Meares of unethical behavior. The petition, which has garnered thousands of signatures, alleges that Gunn manipulated the Olympic selection process to her advantage and overlooked other qualified breakdancers. It also claims she denied funding to underprivileged youth and set up her own breakdancing governing body. The petition demands a full investigation and public apologies from both Gunn and Meares for what it calls “gaslighting” and undermining genuine athletes.

Clarification and Support

Furthermore, Gunn addressed these allegations in her video, urging the public to refer to official statements from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and the Ausbreaking Instagram page for accurate information. She clarified that breaking does not use a points system, and encouraged viewers to check the comparison percentages of her performance criteria on Olympics.com.

Also, the AOC has publicly defended Gunn, condemning the petition as defamatory and harmful. Matt Carroll, CEO of the AOC, labeled the petition as “bullying and harassment,” demanding its removal and affirming that no athlete should be subjected to such treatment. Gunn, currently taking a break in Europe, has requested media and public respect for her privacy and that of her loved ones, promising to address further questions upon her return to Australia.

Gunn’s handling of the situation underscores her commitment to her sport and her resilience in the face of adversity, even as she navigates the fallout from her Olympic experience.