Dakota Johnson was “freaked out” by AI after her experience doing Madame Web.
Speaking to Bustle, Johnson revealed she was “not surprised” by the negative reviews of her new Spider-Man spin-off.
“It's so hard to get movies, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee,” Johnson said. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.
“My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls**t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren't going to f**king want to see those,” she continued.
Never again
She then talked about the experience itself. Johnson acknowledged that she hasn't done a film quite like Madame Web. Even then, none of it made sense to her. It sounds like the film has gone through a lot of changes during its production.
“But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie,” Johnson said. “I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now.
“But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand,” Johnson added.
Dakota Johnson led Madame Web as Cassandra Webb. Her character has psychic powers and she finds a group of teens that she needs to protect from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor also starred in the film. Madame Web has made $91 million at the box office, making it a disappointment for Sony.