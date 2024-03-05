Dakota Johnson was “freaked out” by AI after her experience doing Madame Web.

Speaking to Bustle, Johnson revealed she was “not surprised” by the negative reviews of her new Spider-Man spin-off.

“It's so hard to get movies, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee,” Johnson said. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.

“My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls**t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren't going to f**king want to see those,” she continued.

Never again

Madame Web poster with money and movie theater background.

She then talked about the experience itself. Johnson acknowledged that she hasn't done a film quite like Madame Web. Even then, none of it made sense to her. It sounds like the film has gone through a lot of changes during its production.

“But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie,” Johnson said. “I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now.

“But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand,” Johnson added.

Dakota Johnson led Madame Web as Cassandra Webb. Her character has psychic powers and she finds a group of teens that she needs to protect from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor also starred in the film. Madame Web has made $91 million at the box office, making it a disappointment for Sony.