As the weekend approaches, Netflix has lined up an exciting array of new content that promises to keep viewers hooked, per Variety. Whether you’re into high-stakes action, heartfelt romance, or dramatic series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a rundown of what’s hitting the streaming giant from August 16 to 18.

Action-Packed Drama and Heartfelt Films

Kicking off the weekend is “The Union,” a Netflix Original Film that premieres on August 16. Starring Mark Wahlberg as Mike, a no-nonsense New Jersey construction worker, and Halle Berry as Roxanne, his high school sweetheart, this action-packed drama takes you on a thrilling ride through the world of international espionage. When Roxanne reappears in Mike’s life, she pulls him into a deadly mission in Europe. What starts as a reunion of old flames quickly spirals into a life-or-death struggle where Mike must navigate a world filled with spies, car chases, and high-stakes danger. With love and survival on the line, “The Union” is set to deliver adrenaline-pumping action and emotional depth in equal measure.

Also releasing on August 16 is “I Can’t Live Without You,” a Netflix Film that promises to tug at the heartstrings. This emotional drama explores themes of love, loss, and the lengths one will go to keep a relationship alive. It’s a perfect watch for those looking to dive into something deeply personal and reflective as the weekend begins.

New Series and More to Explore

For those who prefer series over films, Netflix has something new in store on August 17. “Love Next Door” is a fresh Netflix Series that dives into the intricacies of modern relationships, complete with the ups, downs, and everything in between. The show promises a mix of humor and heart, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in exploring love’s many facets.

In addition to these titles, don’t miss out on “Pearl,” another Netflix offering available from August 16. While details remain under wraps, it’s set to add more variety to your weekend binge-watching.

With a mix of intense drama, thrilling action, and heartfelt storytelling, Netflix’s latest releases ensure that your weekend plans are set. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to explore these new additions to the platform.