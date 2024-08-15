For those wondering why there was quite so much Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Paris Olympics, this story may not be for you. The 52 year old rap legend is raising eyebrows both for his reported salary at these summer games, as well as the rumor that he may be back with the same deal at the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.

Though it's yet to be confirmed by NBC, multiple outlets are reporting that Snoop Dogg's daily salary to appear as a special correspondent at the Olympic Games was $500,000. For those doing the math, and who watched Snoop Dogg over all 18 days of these games, that would add up to an income of around $9 million for about two and a half weeks' work.

Not that Snoop didn't give his all to this gig. Many Olympics fans praised the energy he brought to the games this year, with Snoop making it his mission to drop it like it's hot seemingly everywhere — there was hardly an event you couldn't say you saw Snoop at. He attended beach volleyball, soccer, swimming, water polo, equestrian events, just to name a few — with energy and enthusiasm to burn at each event (although to be sure, making $500,000 a day to watch the Olympics in Paris would add some pep to anyone's step).

Snoop also managed to record segments with celebrities and Olympic legends like Michael Phelps, Megan Rapinoe, Simone Biles, Martha Stewart and Caeleb Dressel.

Further, Snoop Dogg reportedly had his travel expenses covered by NBC, including hotel, his private jet fees, food, private security and transportation. The network clearly had its mind on Snoop's money, and Snoop's money on its mind.

And now, after Snoop Dogg's beachside concert with Dr. Dre at the closing ceremonies to hype the LA summer games in 2028, the rumor mill is swirling that the California native might get the same sweet deal from NBC to be a special correspondent again at the 2028 summer games.

Granted, most of the figures flying around on social media stem not from news outlets, but from something allegedly overheard by venture capitalist Henry L. McNamara (and when have venture capitalists every steered us wrong before?).

McNamara posted on X/Twitter that he was sitting next to an NBC executive at dinner, who said “Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics.”

McNamara added his own thoughts on the disclosure, saying “From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world.”

But if the rumored NBC Olympic figures are even remotely close to true, Snoop Dogg may have a lot more money to spend on gin and juice for the foreseeable future.