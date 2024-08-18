ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Sky take on the Phoenix Mercury. Our WNBA odds series has our Sky Mercury prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Mercury.

The Chicago Sky were in deep trouble on Saturday. Knowing the Atlanta Dream had gained one game on them coming out of the midseason Olympic break, the Sky's position as the eighth and final playoff team was becoming more precarious. The Sky played terrible defense in the first three quarters of their Saturday game in Los Angeles against the Sparks. They trailed 74-64 after three quarters and were about to lose to one of the three worst teams in the WNBA. Chicago was smoked by the Phoenix Mercury in Chicago on Thursday. Atlanta then moved closer to Chicago by upsetting the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Chicago was about to give away another piece of its slim lead over the Dream in the standings. Something needed to change.

The Sky responded in the fourth quarter with an appropriate level of urgency.

Chicago scored 15 of the first 17 points in the fourth quarter and ultimately outscored Los Angeles 26-12 in the final 10 minutes to earn a come-from-behind 90-86 win over the Sparks. This is a young Chicago team which is going through all sorts of growing pains, and which dealt Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun before starting the second half of its season. The Sky played through adversity and found they could rescue a game which seemed to be getting away from them. Now they have a rematch with the Mercury just three days after meeting them in Illinois.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sky showed what they are capable of in their dominant fourth quarter against the Sparks on Saturday. They were run out of the building by the Mercury on Thursday and will be highly motivated to author a very different story in this game. Chicago will be the more confident team after Phoenix lost on Friday to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Chicago is young, but the Sky are hungry and tenacious. They haven't figured everything out just yet, but they don't quit and are determined to learn what it takes to be great. It is a long-term process, but it is beginning to take shape in light of the mature win Chicago forged against Los Angeles. That win got everyone's attention in the WNBA. The Sky are evolving, and they are going to be a problem once Angel Reese becomes a more efficient offensive player.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury dismantled Chicago a few days ago on the road, so they can certainly cover a single-digit spread at home. Kahleah Copper torched the Sky for 29 points on Thursday. Chicago's defense has been struggling and might not have an answer for one of the best players on Team USA at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Phoenix will want to bounce back from its loss on Friday to the Fever. Expect a better, sharper performance from Phoenix on its home floor.

Final Sky-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Phoenix is clearly better than Chicago. Also, Chicago played Saturday while Phoenix had the day off. The Mercury will be fresher in the fourth quarter and will be able to cover. Take Phoenix.

Final Sky-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Mercury -7.5