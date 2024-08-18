ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Rockies.

The San Diego Padres gained a game on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, winning in Denver after the D-Backs lost to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Padres continued to solidify their position in the National League wild card race, maintaining a large gap between themselves and the New York Mets, the team just outside a playoff position and therefore the team San Diego needs to make sure to finish ahead of. As long as the Padres finish ahead of the fourth-place team in the NL wild card race, they will make the postseason.

San Diego won on Saturday in Coors Field with an eight-run explosion, which was more than enough for starting pitcher Dylan Cease to guide his team to a win. Cease struggled, as did the Padres, in the first two and a half months of the season, but he and the team have thrived over the past month. The Padres are closely pursuing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race and have a legitimate chance of getting a first-round bye in the playoffs. Making sure to win this weekend series against the Colorado Rockies is an important step for the Padres in keeping their division title hopes alive.

Padres-Rockies Projected Starters

Joe Musgrove vs. Bradley Blalock

Joe Musgrove (3-4) has a 5.20 ERA. He is still getting back into the swing of things after a long injury-based absence this season. Musgrove is building back his fitness base and stamina, as indicated by the fact that his starts aren't very long. Even when effective — as he was in his most recent start versus the Pirates six days ago — Musgrove did not pitch past the fifth inning. It will be interesting to see if Musgrove can pitch into the sixth or seventh innings on a more regular basis in the remaining weeks of the regular season.

Last Start: Monday, August 12 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates: 4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 11 2/3 IP, 17 H, 10 R, 1 HR, 8 BB, 8 K

Bradley Blalock (0-0) with a 4.05 ERA. He has made only two appearances this season, one of them a one-inning relief appearance. He did well in his first start of his career last week against the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks. He didn't get hammered. He didn't allow a walk. He pitched almost six complete innings. Colorado management has to be highly encouraged by what it saw. Let's see if Blalock can stack together good performances and give the Rockies a starting pitcher to build around in 2025.

Last Start: Monday, August 12 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: N/A

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: -210

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 11.5 (+100)

Under: 11.5 (-122)

How to Watch Padres vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Padres) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are a much better team with a proven veteran starter going up against a relatively untested rookie. There isn't a need for a lengthy or complicated explanation in this case.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado has a mystery pitcher in Blalock who did reasonably well against the Diamondbacks. If Blalock could contain Arizona, he can similarly limit San Diego's offensive output and set the table for a Rockie win.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Padres are on a roll and have a friendly pitching matchup. Take San Diego.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5