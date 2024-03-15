Golden State Warriors' point guard and Winston-Salem State University alum Chris Paul has teamed up with fellow WSSU graduate B Daht to introduce a new AAU basketball tournament at Winston-Salem State University. The tournament, known as the “CP3 Classic,” was revealed by B Daht via his Twitter account on Monday.
A fusion of HBCU Culture + AAU Basketball =
The 1st ever: @CP3 Classic, Presented by @BDaht
I’m just asking you to save the date.
April 12-14 at #WSSU
• 3 Day Tournament
• 8 organizations
• 24 teams
• Bands || Cheerleaders || HBCUs
Teams announced soon. pic.twitter.com/1B2hSWHEB1
— IG: BDahtTV (@BDAHT) March 11, 2024
A fusion of HBCU Culture + AAU Basketball =The 1st ever: @CP3 Classic, Presented by @BDaht I’m just asking you to save the date,” he said in his caption announcing the event.
The classic is known as an HBCU Cultural and Admissions Experience scheduled alongside a three-day AAU basketball tournament. The tournament is set to be held at C.E. Gaines Gymnasium on the Winston-Salem State University campus from April 12-14, featuring 24 AAU teams. Per a quote by B Daht obtained by HBCU Gameday, the event will expose participants to the full HBCU sports atmosphere.
“It’s going to be eight organizations, and all 24 teams will be guaranteed three games,” explained B Daht. “In between the games we’re going to have that HBCU vibe. Bands. Cheerleaders. Royal courts. Fraternities. Sororities. It’s an HBCU cultural and Admissions Experience.”
Chris Paul's most recent initiative in HBCU advocacy leverages his status as a successful NBA player. Having obtained a degree in Mass Communications from Winston-Salem State in December 2022, Paul has been championing HBCUs even before his graduation. He showcased various HBCU apparel while in the NBA Bubble in late 2020 and collaborated with ESPN+ to create “Why Not Us,” a docuseries spotlighting diverse black college sports programs nationwide. Additionally, he introduced the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off, which features four black college basketball programs competing in early-season matchups.
The CP3 Classic is set to tip off in mid-April.