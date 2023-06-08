Chris Paul may be on his way out of the Phoenix Suns after reports claim they informed the legendary point guard of their plans to waive him. In other reports, however, Phoenix is still exploring other options with the All-Star — which include a trade, stretching his contract, waiving and re-signing him in free agency. If the Suns do indeed cut Paul ahead of free agency, several teams will be quick to lineup and get the future Hall of Famer to come aboard.

Paul had one of his worst seasons in 2022-23. He averaged a career-low 13.9 points and shot below 45.0 percent from the field for just the second time since his third season. While it may seem like he has lost a step, CP3 is still more than capable of being a key cog for a championship team.

The Los Angeles Lakers have instantly emerged as the betting favorites to land Paul. But certainly, other contenders such as CP3's old team the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks will be in play. Nonetheless, the list of teams who would be interested in nabbing Paul from the waivers extends beyond the obvious ones. Any perennial playoff team or fringe playoff squad could certainly use his services.

With that said, here are three sneaky free agency destinations for Chris Paul.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could emerge as a sneaky free agency destination for Chris Paul. If you recall, it was with Oklahoma City where Paul proved he was still an elite level point guard in the NBA. Everybody thought the then-34-year-old Paul was done for when the Houston Rockets traded him to the Thunder in 2019.

OKC already seemed poised to start their rebuild that time. But Paul had different plans. He led Oklahoma City to a surprising playoff run and deferred the Thunder tank job a year later.

Four years ago, Paul shared the backcourt with an emerging star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Now, that same player is a full-blown superstar-in-the-making who made the All-NBA First Team and finished as the fourth-leading scorer in the league this past season.

Perhaps Paul could revitalize his career again in Oklahoma City, this time with a Thunder team poised to take the next step and make the postseason. Led by an absolute stud in SGA, the Thunder have other promising pieces such as the 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, Australian sensation Josh Giddey, and 2023 All-Rookie First Team member Jalen Williams. Maybe Paul is the veteran presence this young Thunder team needs to compete in the postseason.

Another sneaky reunion idea for Paul is his first team, the New Orleans Pelicans. Paul made his name in New Orleans and turned the franchise into a perennial playoff team during his time there. Maybe it would be fitting for him to return to his old squad and become the difference-maker in making New Orleans a legitimate title contender.

On paper, this Pelicans team has the pieces to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference. They have a franchise star in Zion Williamson and two All-Star caliber pieces in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Paul's arrival would slide McCollum back to his natural shooting guard position. He would also reunite with his good buddy coach Willie Green, who is the main man on the sidelines for the Pelicans.

New Orleans could definitely use Paul's leadership and guidance and become that steady hand for a team with a relatively young core.

If you really want a sneaky team for Chris Paul, how about the Golden State Warriors? On surface level, one would think there is no chance Paul even considers going to Golden State. For one, he would obviously come off the bench behind Stephen Curry. Second, there's no way he will accept a backup role on a team that has beaten him so many times throughout his career.

Still, it may be worth imagining Paul in this kind of role. At 38 years old, he has already lost a step and may no longer be as efficient as the lead point guard of a championship team. Maybe he could thrive with the Warriors serving in a less significant role off the bench and running the second unit.

After failing to defend their title, the Warriors are looking to re-tool in order to continue competing for more championships. Jordan Poole's let down of a postseason could force Golden State to look for a steadier hand to run their second unit. Poole was a rollercoaster throughout the season with his inconsistency. Maybe Paul could be the answer to that — that is, of course, if he ever agrees to play off the bench. And again, on a team he's had quite the history against.