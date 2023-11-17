When Chris Pine was asked if he had any plans to return to either the Marvel or DC universes, he answered simply. "No."

Chris Pine is not interested in making another DC or Marvel film, according to ComicBook.com.

Pine played Steve Trevor in DC’s Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. He also voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. When the media website asked if he was interested in rejoining either or both universes, he had a simple answer.

“No.”

The actor may not want to make a superhero movie comeback, but maybe that’s because he’s busy with a few things. Pine is currently promoting his turn as the voice of the villain King Magnifico in the upcoming animated film Wish.

He’s also set to reunite with Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde in a scripted podcast series. Pine will also serve as executive producer.

And his long-awaited return to the captain’s chair as James Tiberius Kirk will still happen. The fourth film is still being written. Pine last played Captain Kirk seven years ago in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

For now, Chris Pine will be seen singing, “Someone praise me for my benevolence!” in the Wish soundtrack This Is The Thanks I Get!? Pine plays the charming yet slightly unhinged ruler of the Kingdom of Rosas.

In the song, King Magnifico laments how all he asks of his subject is a little respect, and yet… “This is the thanks I get?!” he sings as he kicks down a row of knight’s armor down the palace hallway.

The cute and strong and brave King Magnifico will be fighting against 17-year-old heroine Asha and a star named Star on Nov. 22.