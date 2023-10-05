Jennifer Lee, co-director of the first two Frozen films, co-wrote the upcoming Disney animated film, Wish. She recently spoke about Chris Pine's performance and why he's a perfect fit.

During an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival (via Variety), Lee discussed Pine's character, Magnificio.

“From the first image of the film, he’s portrayed like a hero — and he may very well be at that moment,” Lee said. “There’s a moment in the film, and there’s a song Julia [Michaels] wrote that’s incredible, where Asha and Magnifico are completely philosophically aligned. And that’s been a dream of mine to get to do, having the protagonist and villain completely aligned. And then the minute they learn more, you see that change and each makes different choices.”

She continued, “We’ve never done this expansive of a whole journey of the villain. And Chris Pine also brought that to it, because that’s what he needs to get inside the meat of the character emotionally. So he was such an incredible partner to do that. He’s so smart and he can sing, so he just kept coming alive more and more every day.”

Chris Pine is best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the recent Star Trek series. He also starred in the DCU (formerly DCEU) as Trevor Noah in the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman films. Earlier this year, he led Paramount's latest swing at the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, Honor Amongst Thieves.

Jennifer Lee co-directed Frozen and Frozen 2, but won't direct the third. After both films grossed over $1 billion at the box office, Lee has taken over Walt Disney Animation Studios. While she still is involved with singular projects, reminder, she co-wrote Wish, she has her hands in every project.

Wish is a celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose, Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Angelique Cabral star in the film.

Wish will be released on November 22.