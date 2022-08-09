‘Chris Sale voodoo doll’: Chaim Bloom’s wild reaction to Red Sox’ star’s bike injury

Does anyone have a Chris Sale voodoo doll? Because if so, Boston Red Sox’ Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom wants to know. Sale, who recently suffered another injury while riding a bike, has dealt with various ailments over the past few years. The 7-time All-Star simply can’t catch a break. And Bloom had a wild reaction to Sale’s bike injury, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.

“We need to dispatch some people to find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it.”

Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. He is a force on the mound who loads up on strikeouts and can work deep into games. Boston was hopeful that he would be a major part of their success upon acquiring him in 2017. And from 2017-2019, he was crucial for the Red Sox. He played a major role for the ball club during their 2018 World Series run.

But he posted an ERA of over 4 for the first time in 2020. In 2021, Chris Sale was limited to just 9 games. He returned in July of 2022 and pitched in 2 games for the Red Sox. However, he re-injured himself on a line drive that hit him on the finger. But there was still hope that he could return this season. But that hope vanished when Sale broke his wrist in the aforementioned bike riding incident.

At this point, it is difficult to tell what the future holds for Sale. He has an opt-out in his contract following the 2022 campaign. But due to his injury history, I don’t imagine that he’d opt-out of his deal.

Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox certainly wouldn’t mind him returning to the team, but they need him to stay healthy.