Chris Sale’s ugly season with Red Sox continues after bike riding injury

Chris Sale was injured for the first portion of the 2022 season. He then returned only to get hit in the finger by a line drive and suffer another injury. His new timetable was unclear. However, Boston Red Sox fans did not envision him suffering any more injuries off the field. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. The 7-time All-Star reportedly broke his wrist after riding a bike and is expected to miss the rest of the season, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.

At first, Red Sox fans felt like this was some kind of cruel joke. They couldn’t fathom another Chris Sale ailment. Especially if he suffered it in a non-baseball related incident.

Sale’s injury history is unfortunate. Red Sox fans or not, all MLB fans can agree that he is one of the most talented pitchers in the game when healthy. In fact, he’s only posted an ERA over 4 one time in his 12-year career. And he was a workhorse during his prime.

Chris Sale led MLB in complete games twice and innings pitched twice. Additionally, his strikeout numbers were always eye-popping. The left-hander led baseball in strikeouts twice and strikeouts per nine innings on three separate occasions.

Sale pitched in all of 2 games in 2022. He tallied 5.2 innings pitched and allowed 2 earned runs. He would have been a valuable asset for Boston down the stretch since they were still in the Wild Card conversation when he endured his initial injury. But now, Chris Sale’s bike riding injury puts him out of commission for the rest of the year.