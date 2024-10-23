Radio announcer Chris Stewart has clarified his comment after facing criticism for his remarks on Tennessee football piping in fake crowd noise during its 24-17 win over Alabama. Stewart’s heavily received flak for commentary wasn’t in anyone’s Week 8 Tennessee-Alamana; bold predictions, but it was enough for Stewart to feel the need to explain himself. He joined hosts Landrum Roberts and Pat Smith on Jox WJOX 94.5’s “3 Man Front.”

During the interview, Stewart clarified what he meant to say about Tennessee football’s Neyland Stadium.

“I didn’t think anything about it when I said it, and somebody with nothing to do decided to go back and find a clip from our four-hour broadcast. I misspoke, but it really wasn’t, in theory, off,” Stewart said. “I said that you have 100,000 and piped in crowd noise, which was not what I should have said. What I should have said is that they have amplified noise, and that’s clear. They do it. They have speakers all on the field level behind our benches, pointing towards the stands. It was extremely loud, and it absolutely adds to the noise level, which was my point.

“Although I may have misphrased, but that’s a fact.”

Still, it had nothing to do with Alabama football losing the game, as some claimed Chris Stewart was complaining about.

“It had zero to do with Alabama losing the football game. I never once said that it did. That was something that fans choose to do, and they’ve won now twice over the last 18 years. And rather than celebrate it, they opted to pick that. It really wasn’t anything meant derogatory toward Tennesse. It was not an excuse. It was a comment about the noise in that moment.”

Alabama football loses 24-17 to Tennessee in Week 8

After losing to Tennessee 24-17, Alabama football head coach Kalen Deboer fell to 5-2 in the regular season. After the loss, Deboer highlighted the team’s most significant flaw heading into Week 9, per 24/7 Sports’ Alex Scarborough.

“But we just can’t mesh right now the offense and defense together and play great team football,” DeBoer said. “There’s times when we got to be able to separate ourselves and have that killer instinct. And right now, you know, we don’t do that.”

Alabama will host Missouri on Saturday.