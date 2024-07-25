UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Christian Leroy Duncan and Gregory Rodrigues. Duncan has now won back-to-back fights as he looks to extend his winning streak to three coming into this weekend’s fight meanwhile Rodrigues is coming off back-to-back victories as he looks to continue his winning ways when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Duncan-Rodrigues prediction and pick.

Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) dropped his UFC debut against Armen Petrosyan but has since gotten back on track in a big way finishing each of his last two opponents inside two rounds. Now, he will be looking to extend his longest UFC winning streak when he takes on the dangerous Gregory Rodrigues this weekend at UFC 304.

Gregory Rodrigues (15-5) suffered his first knockout defeat in his UFC career to Brunno Ferreira in 2023 but has since gotten back on track with brutal finishes of Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin in his last two fights. He will now be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes on England’s own Christian Leroy Duncan this weekend.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Christian Leroy Duncan-Gregory Rodrigues Odds

Christian Leroy Duncan: -135

Gregory Rodrigues: +115

Over 1.5 rounds: -140

Under 1.5 rounds: +110

Why Christian Leroy Duncan Will Win

Christian Leroy Duncan got his shot in the UFC after becoming the Cage Warriors champion however, his debut didn’t quite as well when he dropped a unanimous decision to Armen Petrosyan. He was able to get back on track in his next two fights with back-to-back knockouts of Denis Tiuliulin and Claudio Ribeiro. Now, Duncan will look to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes on Gregory Rodrigues in front of his home crowd in Manchester, England at UFC 304.

Duncan does his best work on the feet where he utilizes his footwork, speed, and his kicks to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes. He does a great job at mixing in his strikes keeping his opponent guessing which is something he’s going to need to do against Rodrigues in this matchup.

With the power that Rodrigues possesses as well as his grappling, Duncan is going to need to counter Rodrigues as he looks to press forward and get within range to deter him from being over-aggressive. If Duncan can just stay on the outside and land his strikes and with Rodrigues’ susceptibility to getting hit he has the chance to keep his knockout streak alive

Why Gregory Rodrigues Will Win

Gregory Rodrigues suffered his first knockout defeat to Brunno Ferreira last year which lit a spark underneath him that made him come back with a vengeance. In each of his next two fights, he dominated both Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin brutally finishing them. Now, Rodrigues gets stake claim as a contender to watch out for in the middleweight division when he takes on Christian Leroy Duncan this weekend at UFC 304.

“Robocop” is primarily a knockout artist with his big 6’3″ frame and nine knockouts on his resume but his background before transitioning to MMA was Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu where he holds a black belt. In the grappling, Rodrigues holds a sizable advantage in this fight but as we’ve seen in his past fights there are times elects to just stand trade instead of taking the easy route. However, Rodrigues has had a lot of success standing and trading with the vast majority of his opponents so if he elects to do so don’t think he will be at a disadvantage there.

As for this matchup goes, Rodrigues is going to come forward and put the pace and pressure on Duncan right from the get-go which will allow him to get past the kicks of Duncan. Once he gets into boxing range, that’s where Rodrigues will be able to land his heavy strikes and potentially take this fight to the mat. If Rodrigues elects to fight smart and grapple in this fight it could be an easy night for him and we should expect that coming from him into this fight in hostile territory.

Final Christian Leroy Duncan-Gregory Rodrigues Prediction & Pick

This should be a banger between these two heavy-hitting middleweight contenders. Christian Leroy Duncan will need to keep this fight on the feet and at his preferred kicking range to stand the chance meanwhile, Rodrigues will need to get past the kicks of Duncan to land his strikes and take this fight to the mat if he wants to extend his winning streak to three in a row. Ultimately, while Rodrigues’ clear advantage on the mat is there it will be the kicking game and counter-striking abilities of Duncan that are going to give Rodrigues a ton of problems as Duncan lands something flushing putting Rodrigues away for the fourth time in his professional career.

Final Christian Leroy Duncan-Gregory Rodrigues Prediction & Pick: Christian Leroy Duncan (-135), Over 1.5 Rounds (-140)