The NFL All-Pro team is here for the 2022 season. The annual list of the best 28 players (11 offense, 11 defense, six special teams) is officially out, and there are plenty of spots where the 50-person panel (of nationwide media members who cover the league) who pick the list got it right. However, there are also a few players left off the first team who are now NFL All-Pro snubs. Below is the 2022 NFL All-Pro team, and below that are the five biggest NFL All-Pro snubs, ranked in order of least to most egregious, aka Christian McCaffrey.

The 2022 NFL All-Pro first team

Here is the 2022 NFL All-Pro team, per NFL.com:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins; Davante Adams, Raiders

Left Tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys

Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, Jets

Linebackers: Fred Warner,49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens; Matt Milano, Bills

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Raiders

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Packers

Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, Patriots

Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings

NFL All-Pro snubs, ranked

5. S Jordan Poyer, Bills

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Talanoa Hufanga both had great years. As did second-team All-Pro safeties Derwin James (Chargers) and Justin Simmons (Broncos). However, Jordan Poyer was the undisputed leader and heartbeat of the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL. And he did it all without his All-Pro partner, Micah Hyde.

Poyer played just 12 games due to injuries, but he still put up 63 tackles, four interceptions, and eight passes defended.

4. CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

The 2022 NFL All-Pro team made history at cornerback as the Jets’ Sauce Gardner became the first rookie CB in 41 years (Ronnie Lott, who played CB in his rookie season, 1981) to make the first team. However, the squad this year should have been even more historical with two rookies at corner.

The Seahawks fifth-round pick out of tiny Texas-San Antonio was tied for the league lead in interceptions with six, four more than Patrick Surtain II. He also had more tackles (63 to 60) and more passes defended (16 to 10) than the Broncos corner.

Surtain was absolutely one of the bright spots of the otherwise horrific Broncos season. However, Woolen was one of the true shocks of the 2022 NFL Draft class, which is why he is an NFL All-Pro snub.

3. LT Laremy Tunsil, Texans

It’s difficult to judge offensive linemen in general, so there is usually a team component that goes into things like making the Pro Bowl or the NFL All-Pro team. That’s why 49ers left tackle Trent Williams makes the team and the Texans’ Laremy Tunsil doesn’t.

Tunsil is a starter in the Pro Bowl, which is voted on by NFL players and coaches along with media and fans. That means the people who go against him recognize his greatness more than media members.

The other thing about Tunsil being an All-Pro snub is that he allowed just one sack this season blocking for Davis Mills, Kyle Allen, and Jeff Driskel. Yes, Houston had a bad offense, but that makes Tunsil walling off pass rushers even more impressive and All-Pro-worthy.

2. DE Haason Reddick, Eagles

Micah Parsons is a great player and may go down as one of the best defenders of his generation when it’s all said and done. That said, his selection to the 2022 NFL All-Pro team is more about name and reputation than actual performance.

Parsons started the season with four sacks in his first two games and eight in his first seven games. In the last 10 games of the season, though, Parsons put up just 5.5 more sacks to finish with 13.5.

Elsewhere in the NFC East, Haason Reddick tied for second in the league with 16.0 sacks. He put up sacks in all but five games this season, as opposed to Parsons, who had nine games with no QB takedowns.

As incredible as Parsons is, 2022 was too up-and-down a season for him to make first-team NFL All-Pro, which is why Reddick is another big NFL All-Pro snub.

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

The Raiders Josh Jacobs is an easy pick for first-team NFL All-Pro. He had the most rushing yards (1,653) and the most yards from scrimmage (2,053) this season. Panthers and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey had about 500 fewer rushing yards (1,139) than Jacobs but over 300 more receiving yards (741 to 400) to get within under 200 yards of Jacobs, all-purpose-wise.

And the most important thing to remember about McCaffrey is that he switched teams mid-season! That adds a degree of difficulty that Jacobs simply didn’t have. It makes it that more amazing that McCaffrey didn’t miss a beat, and means he is the biggest NFL All-Pro snub of the 2022 season.