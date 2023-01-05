By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

Trade rumors are really beginning to heat up in the NBA with the trade deadline just over a month away, and it’s beginning to look like the Dallas Mavericks could be a team that is active at the deadline. While they are widely expected to be buyers at the deadline, that may not be enough to prevent the Mavs from exploring potential trade options for Christian Wood if they are unable to reach a contract extension.

Despite the fact Dallas just traded for Wood last offseason, he hasn’t exactly been a smooth fit for the Mavs this season. He’s only recently begun starting games for the Mavericks, and while he’s been his usual self on offense, Wood has a bad reputation as being a somewhat selfish offensive player and a lazy defender.

For the most part, though, Wood has been solid when he’s played for the Mavs this season, and if they can’t come to an extension with him and decide to deal him before the deadline, there would certainly be several teams interested in his services. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top three trade destinations for Wood should he end up being moved this season.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors for ages now, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them be at least interested in a potential deal for Wood if he becomes available. The Lakers were short handed when it came to their big-man rotation even before Anthony Davis was forced to the sidelines with a foot injury, so swinging a deal for Wood could be a big help for them this season.

Wood is putting up strong numbers on the season (17.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.6 APG, 54.4 FG%, 40.3 3P%) and he could be exactly what the Lakers offense needs to put together consistently strong outings moving forward this season. Wood fills in the Lakers two biggest weaknesses in big man depth and three-point shooting, so he’s automatically going to be someone on their radar.

Wood can play both power forward and center, although similar to Davis, he’s better suited for the power forward position, and ultimately seems to prefer playing there rather than at center. The Lakers have been rolling out Davis at center when he’s healthy, though, so if that trend continues, they may as well get him some true help at power forward by pulling off a deal for Wood here.

2. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have made it known they want more scoring help, which makes them an immediate suitor for Wood. New York has been eyeing Zach LaVine as a potential trade target, but Wood might actually be a better fit for them, which should make the Knicks very interested in his status moving forward.

While the Knicks have Julius Randle at power forward, they could conceivably shift him to small forward in order to incorporate Wood at power forward. Or, they could simply run Wood at center alongside Mitchell Robinson, and give themselves a really strong duo at that position. Robinson has been solid, but his game obviously has its limitations.

New York seems to believe they are one big piece away from making a deep playoff push this season, and who knows, maybe that’s true. But they aren’t going to know unless they make a big move, and after striking out on their fair share of big deals in recent memory, the Knicks would be wise to pounce on Christian Wood if he does end up becoming available.

1. Brooklyn Nets

After an extremely rocky start to the 2022-23 season, the Brooklyn Nets have rebounded to become one of the top title contenders in the league. Right now, it looks like they are one of the top three teams in the league alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, but it’s clear that they have a pretty big need for some more big man help.

That would make Wood the perfect fit for them at the trade deadline. Wood is a floor-spacing big who could perfectly complement Nic Claxton, who spends most of his time in the paint and has become a very strong defender this season. Both players have their weaknesses, but putting them together would give the Nets a very strong duo to work with throughout the remainder of the season.

Brooklyn is in a pretty good spot now that they have overcome all their early season drama, and if they want to capitalize on that, pulling off a trade for Christian Wood would certainly help. He’s not the perfect player, but his ceiling is very high, and he could end up being the player who helps the Nets finally make good on their championship aspirations.