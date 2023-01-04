By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New York Knicks have cooled off quite considerably following their torrid start to December. Nonetheless, their hot streak has put them in position to challenge for an outright playoff spot. But they cannot afford to rest on their laurels. Thus, it may not be the worst idea for the Knicks to add to their core led by a resurgent Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, and it seems like they are planning to shoot for the stars with a potential trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

In an appearance on The Ringer NBA Show’s Weekends With Wos podcast, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto said that the Knicks are “monitoring” Zach LaVine and the Bulls’ situation. If the Bulls continue their uneven play that hasn’t even been good enough for a play-in berth, perhaps a LaVine trade could be in play.

“They’ve got their eyes on Zach LaVine. They’re monitoring him, they’re looking for the star that’s going to become available, which I think is, of course, they’re going to do that,” Scotto said, via Bleacher Report.

It’s no secret that New York is looking to add an All-Star caliber player to their ranks alongside Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. The Knicks were one of Donovan Mitchell’s foremost suitors back in the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in for Swipa’s services.

However, this may lower the Knicks’ leverage, especially in a potential Zach LaVine trade, given the recent five-year, $215 deal he signed in the offseason. And to make matters worse, the Rudy Gobert trade has inflated the price of All-Star talent on the market.

“But at the same time, from a negotiating standpoint, any team that’s got a star that is willing to put them on the market and talk to the Knicks is going to try to squeeze them like an orange in Tropicana orange juice, you’re going to get it all out with no pump. That’s what you’re going to want and the Rudy Gobert trade screwed up everything for everybody,” Scotto added.

The 16-21 Bulls are within shouting distance of a play-in spot, so perhaps Chicago may not be as willing to sell as conventional wisdom dictates they would be. But the Knicks will come knocking, and the only hope now for New York is that the Bulls are willing to answer the door.