ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8: Diyar Nurgozhav vs. Bartosz Szewczyk kicks off Week 8 with a fight between Christien Savoie and Jacobe Smith in the welterweight division. Savoie comes into his chance on the Contender Series with back-to-back wins meanwhile, Smith is an undefeated prospect winning all eight of his fights as he makes his Contender Series debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Savoie-Smith prediction and pick.

Christien Savoie (10-1-1) captured the Fight League Atlantic welterweight championship in his most recent victory against Tylen VanKill who he finished via KO/TKO in round 4. He has only one loss in his professional career and that is to current UFC welterweight Bassil Hafez. Savoie will be looking to extend his winning streak to three in a row when he takes on the unbeaten Jacobe Smith to secure his UFC contract on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Jacobe Smith (8-0) is an undefeated prospect who’s won all eight of his professional bouts. He has won all five of his fights under the Fury FC banner where three of those five wins came by first-round knockout. Smith will be looking to remain undefeated when he takes on Canada’s Christien Savoie in hopes of securing his spot on the UFC roster when he steps inside the Octagon on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Christien Savoie-Jacobe Smith Odds

Christien Savoie: +360

Jacobe Smith: -580

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Christien Savoie Will Win

Christien “Tiger” Savoie is poised to emerge victorious against Jacobe Smith in their highly anticipated welterweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The Canadian prospect brings a wealth of experience to the Octagon, boasting an impressive 10-1-1 record compared to Smith’s unblemished but less-tested 8-0 mark.

Savoie’s edge lies in his diverse fighting background. With 12 professional bouts under his belt, he’s faced a wider array of opponents and fighting styles. This experience will be crucial in adapting to Smith’s game plan and making necessary adjustments mid-fight. While Smith’s wrestling credentials are noteworthy, Savoie’s grappling skills shouldn’t be underestimated. His ability to control opponents on the ground and threaten with submissions could neutralize Smith’s takedown attempts and potentially lead to a ground-based victory.

Savoie’s striking arsenal is likely more developed due to his longer career. His ability to mix up strikes and keep opponents guessing could prove problematic for Smith, who may rely more heavily on his wrestling background. Having experienced both victory and defeat, Savoie possesses a mental edge. He’s been in high-pressure situations and knows how to overcome adversity, a crucial factor in the intense Contender Series environment.

Savoie has demonstrated his ability to end fights decisively throughout his career. This finishing instinct is precisely what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees, giving Savoie an additional motivational boost to secure a stoppage victory. While Smith’s undefeated record is impressive, Savoie’s well-rounded skill set, experience, and proven ability to perform at a high level make him the favorite to secure both the win and a potential UFC contract on Tuesday night.

Why Jacobe Smith Will Win

Jacobe Smith is primed to secure a victory over Christien Savoie in their welterweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The undefeated prospect from Oklahoma State University brings a perfect 8-0 record into the Octagon, showcasing his dominant wrestling pedigree and rapidly evolving striking game.

Smith’s All-American status at OSU provides him with a world-class wrestling foundation. This grappling expertise will be crucial in controlling the fight’s pace and location, potentially neutralizing Savoie’s offensive attempts. With six of his eight wins coming by first-round finish, Smith has demonstrated devastating stopping power. This ability to end fights quickly is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees.

Smith’s time at American Kickboxing Academy under former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, followed by his current training at Fortis MMA, has undoubtedly sharpened his overall MMA skillset1. This elite-level preparation gives him a significant edge in fight IQ and adaptability. At 28 years old, Smith is four years younger than Savoie2. This age difference could translate to better athleticism and recovery, crucial factors in a high-pressure environment like the Contender Series.

Smith’s unblemished record provides a psychological edge. He’s never tasted defeat in professional MMA, which can instill a level of confidence that’s hard to match. While Savoie brings his own impressive 10-1-1 record to the table, Smith’s combination of elite wrestling, finishing ability, and perfect record make him the favorite to emerge victorious. Look for Smith to utilize his wrestling to control the fight, potentially securing a ground-and-pound TKO or a submission victory to punch his ticket to the UFC.

Final Christien Savoie-Jacobe Smith Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap against the seasoned veteran Christien Savoie and the surging undefeated Jacobe Smith. While Savoie is the more experienced fighter fighting a higher level of competition, Smith’s elite skillset can’t be overlooked in this fight. Ultimately, Savoie is going to want to keep this fight on the feet where he can mix it up on the feet and land his powerful strikes but Smith has dynamite in his hands and his OSU wrestling background will help him fall back on his wrestling if need be as Smith eventually lands a thunderous right hand sitting Savoie and finishing it off with ground and pound to remain unbeaten and secure his UFC contract.

Final Christien Savoie-Jacobe Smith Prediction & Pick: Jacobe Smith (-580)