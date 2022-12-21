By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Various Christmas and Holiday sales are ongoing for video games this winter, so make sure to grab one or two games for the holidays. Below are some of the best deals you can get right now for video games.

Humble Bundle Christmas Sale

Humble Bundle is one of the best sites to buy video games. This isn’t just because of the various bundles you can buy. Some of their proceeds go to various charities. Not only are you getting games to enjoy, but you are also helping those in need. Below are just some of the various deals you can get in the Humble Bundle store.

GOG Winter Sale

If you want DRM-free games, then GOG is the place for you. They are also running their own little Winter Sale, selling a lot of award-winning games at a huge discount. The following are just a few of what they’re offering.

Xbox Store Christmas Sale

Although not exactly an official Christmas sale (at the moment anyway), various games are on sale right now for Xbox Owners. Here are some of the games we highly recommend you get.

Playstation End of Year Deals

Although it goes by a different name, this is still technically a Christmas sale. Check the items we highly recommend below.

Steam Winter Sale

As much as I want to put some games here, the Steam Winter Sale is sadly still not up. However, a certain website did leak the sale dates. The sale should begin on December 22, 2022, so stay tuned for our recommendations once the sale begins.

That’s all for the Christmas video game sales happening this winter. If you want to stay updated on other gaming news, check out our gaming news articles.