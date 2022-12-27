By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Escape from Tarkov’s wipe date may be coming soon, thanks to the reveal of the new Streets map, as well as the various wipe events announced on their official account.

Although there is still no official announcement yet, we have a general idea of when this patch’s wipe will take place in Escape from Tarkov. This is due to the various events currently ongoing right now:

Increased skill leveling rate

Increased PMC dog tag prices

Changed hideout upgrade requirements

Low fees at the flea market

Injectors and Stimulants no longer have negative side effects

All loot concentrated on one point-of-interest

Scavs have grenade launchers

Free entrance to Labs

Stronger melee damage

New Toz ammunition types

Santa

and more

Normally, these events only happen as the wipe approaches. This is to encourage players to bring out their best equipment and play the game a lot before progress gets reset. This isn’t something new, as Escape from Tarkov players are used to these wipes happening. As for when the wipe will happen, we have a rough estimate. A lot of players online seem to think that the wipe will happen right before New Year. That is, between December 27 to December 30, 2022. Of course, this is just speculation. Should Battlestate games release an official time and date for the wipe, we will be sure to update you.

For those not familiar with Escape from Tarkov’s wipes and events, let me explain. Every now and then, Battlestate Games resets the progress of every player in the game. This includes any loot on their person, on their stash, as well as their character’s stats. Their relationship with traders, as well as hideout upgrades also get reset. This happens for a variety of reasons. The first is to make sure that the gap between new and old players isn’t too wide. New players may not have a fun time playing if veterans always had the best guns and equipment. The second is to implement new features and the like. Battlestate Games usually implements new patches during wipes, and this one is no different as patch 0.13 is just around the corner.

In any case, we’ll update you once we get more details about the upcoming wipe date in Escape from Tarkov. For other gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.