By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Sega Winter Sale 2022 is now ongoing, letting players enjoy Asia-exclusive deals for PlayStation games for up to 90% off.

Sega is currently holding a sale for quite a lot of their PlayStation titles. In fact, you can get up to 90% off on their games. However, there is a catch to this. The sale is exclusive to the Asia stores. To be specific, the sale is on the Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Thailand stores. Some of the games are on sale on the US PlayStation store, but it’s part of its holiday sale.

As for what games you can get during the Sega Winter Sale, below are some of the games we highly recommend (These are for the Singapore PlayStation Store):

These are just some of the games currently on sale in Asia during the Sega Winter Sale. You can also check out their full sale catalog to see what other games you might be interested in.

