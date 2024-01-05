After resurfaced Tenet criticism videos, Christopher Nolan's Peloton teacher, Jenn Sherman, invites the director to his class "insult-free."

Like most directors, Christopher Nolan is not safe from criticisms, even his Peloton teacher made sure of that. While accepting the Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle, the Oppenheimer director humorously illustrated the omnipresence of opinions about his films.

Onstage, Nolan acknowledged the intricate relationship directors share with critics. Yet, still expressing gratitude for the craft of directing.

Despite embracing criticism from film experts, Nolan found himself facing unexpected disapproval during a Peloton workout. In a virtual class, his instructor, later identified as Jenn Sherman, candidly criticized one of Nolan’s movies. “That’s a couple of hours of my life I’ll never get back again!”

The acclaimed director, known for his works like Tenet, humorously shared the Peloton incident with a room full of critics. This time, he highlights the unique challenges faced by directors, especially in the era of widespread opinions.

Initially, the Oppenheimer director kept the criticized movie undisclosed. But journalist Samantha Cole revealed it to be Tenet through a found video clip. In response, Christopher Nolan’s Peloton teacher, Jenn Sherman clarified her stance in a TikTok video.

Christopher Nolan’s Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman responds with expressing her love for ‘OPPENHEIMER’ and inviting him to a class. “I have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ twice. That’s 6 hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back… Mr. Nolan, I’m inviting you to come for a ride… pic.twitter.com/mhZbGGeK9H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 5, 2024

Sherman jokingly references her resurfaced video with the comment “I have seen ‘Oppenheimer’ twice. That’s 6 hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back.” Nolan’s Peloton teacher also made sure to welcome the director in her classes. This time, she promises it’ll be “insult-free.”

Tenet remains as Nolan’s most-criticized film to date. Fortunately, Oppenheimer restored his acclaim. As of today, it emerges as a frontrunner in the awards season, garnering eight Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture and Best Director.