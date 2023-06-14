Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. have had a long partnership history that lasted years, but the director and studio had a pretty public falling out after Tenet. But it appears the studio is ready to mend the relationship with the Interstellar director.

The latest film from Nolan, Oppenheimer, is being distributed by Universal. Most of his films had previously been handled by Warner Bros. domestically, but Nolan took his ball and went over to Universal after shopping his new film around town.

Michael De Luca of Warner Bros. recently spoke to Variety and was clear that they wanted to get Nolan back in the family.

“We're hoping to get Nolan back. I think there's a world,” said De Luca.

The exec also added that Nolan had received a seven-figure royalty check — which was tied to Tenet — from his studio within the last eight months. Variety's report added that “no strings were attached” and this was a move to try and heal that relationship.

Christopher Nolan is a legend of the film industry and has directed classics like The Dark Knight, Inception, and Interstellar. His upcoming film, Oppenheimer, is a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer — the physicist who helped create the first nuclear weapons. The film features an all-star ensemble with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh being just a few of the names in the cast list. The film is set to open this July on the same weekend as Barbie — making for one heck of a double-feature.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.