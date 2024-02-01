Christopher Nolan is feeling good after Oppenheimer.

After Oppenheimer grossed over $950 million at the box office, Christopher Nolan feels good about the landscape of film.

Over the past decade, the box office was dominated by IPs. It wasn't just the MCU, but other non-original films were consistently atop the box office. After seeing his film succeed, Nolan sees a light at the end of the tunnel not dominated by IPs.

More original films?

Speaking on the BAFTAs podcast, Nolan thinks his latest film can lead a new movement.

“I think the success of Oppenheimer certainly points to a sort of post-franchise, post-intellectual property, landscape for movies it's kind of encouraging,” he said. “It reminds the studios that there is an appetite for something people haven't seen before or an approach to things that people haven't seen before.”

That's not to suggest Nolan isn't guilty of adapting IPs. He did direct the Dark Knight trilogy after all. His third film, Insomnia, was a remake of the 1997 Norwegian film of the same name. However, in recent years, he's primarily made original films including Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet.

Oppenheimer was based on the 2005 biography, American Prometheus. The film chronicles the career of the titular physicist, played by Cillian Murphy, and his involvement in the Manhattan Project. It also adapts the aftermath of the development of the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh also star in the film.

Christopher Nolan's latest film will be a major player at the Oscars. Oppenheimer garnered 13 nominations including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan.