2024 also marks the 20th of the Mister and Miss CIAA Scholarship Competition and the tournament's Ball Girl and Ball Boy Program.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, known as the CIAA, announced a slew of upcoming events for early 2024. This year marks the CIAA’s 50th Anniversary as a NCAA Division II conference. To celebrate the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, the CIAA announced that the Food Lion 2024 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Championship Basketball Tournament will take place between Feb. 26 and March 3. Both tournaments will take place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. This year will be the tournament’s fourth year in Baltimore and will mark the 79th anniversary. All games in the tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Along with the Food Lion tournament, there will be a host of activities, such as step shows, parties, a Career Expo, Education Day, and Fan Fest. The CIAA is also hosting a Legends of Hip Hop Party during the tournament week. So far, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim, DJ Kool, Rare Essence, Kid Capri, Big Daddy Kane, Monie Luv, Yo Yo, Lady of Rage, Michel’le, Roxanne Shante, and The Sanctified Gospel Trap Choir are all lined up to perform.

“This is an incredibly special year for the CIAA as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary of NCAA Division II and the 30th Anniversary of our alliance with Food Lion,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqui McWilliams Parker. “The CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament in a culmination of the hard work of our member institutions and our student-athletes, as well as a celebration of HBCU culture and community. Through our relationships with partners like ESPN, Food Lion, Under Armor and others, we can continue to provide opportunities and access for the next generation.”

President and CEO of Visit Baltimore Al Hutchinson expressed the city’s excitement to continue hosting the CIAA and all of their events.

“The CIAA is week-long celebration of Black excellence and HBCU culture that brings together student athletes, coaches, sports fans, celebrities and the business community,” he said. “We are excited to celebrate the tournament’s fourth year in Baltimore and hope to see both out-of-town fans and our local community experience the championship games and all the community events happening during the week.”