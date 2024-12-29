The weeks leading up to the playoffs typically feature some of the most exciting regular season NFL games. There are four total playoff spots still up for grabs heading into the main slate of Week 17 games on Sunday. Those include two division titles in the NFC as well as one wild card spot in the AFC. The picture in the AFC got even more interesting after Denver lost to Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Bengals blew open the AFC playoff race for the last remaining wild card spot on Saturday. If the Broncos had won the game, they would have claimed the final spot in the AFC. Now, the action will continue into Week 18.

This game should have wide-reaching ramifications for Week 18. The Bengals, Dolphins, and Colts are all still alive in the AFC playoff race, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Of course, the Broncos remain the favorite the claim the final AFC playoff spot, but now they must earn it with a win in Week 18.

As a result, both Miami and Indianapolis need to win their Week 17 matchups on Sunday to remain in the hunt in Week 18.

Which team is the favorite to earn the final spot in the AFC playoffs?

It is difficult to determine which of these four teams will make the playoffs in the AFC.

Statistical models like the Broncos, especially because they have a one-game advantage over the other three teams. This naturally makes them an easy favorite. However, Denver plays Kansas City in Week 18. That game could be the most important piece in this puzzle.

The Chiefs matchup very well with the Broncos on paper. It is easy to imagine the Broncos losing that game. However, it is currently unknown whether QB Patrick Mahomes would play in Week 18. This is especially true because the Chiefs have already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Following past precedent, the Chiefs could rest Mahomes ahead of the playoffs.

If the Broncos do lose in Week 18, then the Bengals could be an intriguing dark horse candidate to make the postseason.

Cincinnati currently has an advantage over Indianapolis and Miami because they've already won in Week 17. That makes their path just a little bit easier. They also hold a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Broncos, which could catapult them past Denver if they have same record after Week 18.

The Colts must win games against the Giants and Jaguars to have their names in playoff contention. Likewise, the Dolphins must win games against the Browns and Jets to stay in the hunt.

It will be fascinating to see what happens in the AFC over the next couple of weeks.