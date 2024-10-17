The Cincinnati Bengals didn't pick up their first win until Week 4 of the season, and even that came against the struggling Carolina Panthers. They dropped another close game to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 before finally securing their second victory in Week 6. Now, as they head into Week 7, it's back to AFC North division play against the Cleveland Browns.

While the Bengals (2-4) and Browns (1-5) have similar records, the teams are in very different places. Cincinnati has played much better than their record suggests, with several close losses against tough opponents. Meanwhile, Cleveland has been largely disappointing, struggling in most of their first six games, losing now four straight.

The Bengals, eager to keep their playoff hopes alive in a tough AFC, may be looking forward to this matchup against the Browns, even if it’s their second straight week on the road. Cincinnati can't afford many more losses, especially with plenty of ground to make up in the standings. With 11 games left, the Bengals will need to start building momentum, beginning with Cleveland.

Let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Bengals as they prepare to face the Browns in Week 7.

Bengals won't allow over 160 passing yards against Browns

It’s been well-documented that Deshaun Watson is not the same quarterback these days. That’s why Cleveland ranks 30th in the league in passing offense, averaging just 143 yards per game with only five touchdown passes all season. Now, with Watson and the Browns trading off their best receiver in Amari Cooper, things could only get worse (if that’s even possible).

The Bengals are ranked 14th in passing defense, allowing 210 yards per game and 10 passing touchdowns so far. Before Week 6’s game against the Giants, they had a three-game stretch where they gave up at least 220 yards or more. However, in their other three games, they held opponents under 200 yards.

Given the Browns' offensive struggles, particularly in the passing game, the Bengals could easily hold them well under 200 yards.

Bengals won't punt more than three times all game against Browns

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been known for their stingy defense. They were one of the best in the NFL last season. Currently, they rank 13th in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 35% of the time. However, last week, for the second time this season, they only forced the Philadelphia Eagles to punt three times. In every other game, they forced four or more punts, with as many as seven against the Giants.

Speaking of the Giants, they forced six Bengals punts in Week 6, holding Cincinnati to 4-of-11 on third downs. The Giants have a much better defense than the Browns this year, if for no other reason than they have a somewhat better offense, which keeps them off the field longer. Look for the Bengals to have a stronger offensive performance, likely punting only three times.

Joe Burrow throws for at least two touchdowns and 215 yards

Joe Burrow is determined to right the ship for the Bengals this season. Granted, it’s a steep hill to climb, but he’s doing all he can to keep Cincinnati in the hunt. However, he’s going to need to keep finding the end zone to do that. Including last week, Burrow has now gone without a passing touchdown in two games this season, the other being Week 1. At least he’s only thrown two interceptions.

Burrow will likely take advantage of a struggling Cleveland team that already seems to have little hope left in the season, being down five games. The Bengals' signal caller is expected to find the end zone at least once and throw for 220 yards.

Bengals beat Browns by nine or less

The Bengals come in as 5.5-point favorites over the Browns in Week 7, according to FanDuel. Both of their wins this season, against the Panthers and Giants, have each come by 10 points—against teams also struggling to find their footing, much like the Browns.

This game could always be a close one, considering it’s a division matchup. However, the Browns seem to be working with little hope right now, still suffering through this Deshaun Watson situation to which they seemingly have no answers for. While Cleveland might keep it close for a while, the Bengals should pull away in the fourth quarter, ending with more than a touchdown win.