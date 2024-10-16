ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again to cover Week 7 of the NFL season as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming slate. We'll see a heated rivalry unfold as the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) take on the Cleveland Browns (1-5) in a must-win situation for both teams. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off just their second win of the season following a Sunday Night victory over the New York Giants. After starting the season 0-3, they've now won two of their last three games and are looking to build momentum as the betting favorites on the road in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns are struggling to find their footing this year and have lost their last four consecutive games. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of 20-13, so they're looking for a bounce-back performance at home to effectively keep their season alive.

The biggest news of the week is that the Browns traded away receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Here are the Bengals-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Browns NFL Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -295

Cleveland Browns: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 43.5 (-104)

Under: 43.5 (-118)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

After a rough start to the season where fans were already hitting the panic button, the Bengals have managed to salvage their last three games and come up with wins over the Panthers and Giants. During their last game, they got off to a slow start that was later erased by Joe Burrow and his ability to run the ball. Throwing for 208 and not turning the ball over, Burrow also led the team in rushing with 55 yards on the ground. Given their tandem backfield of Zack Moss and Chase Brown, the Bengals would like to expect more production in their running game. Nevertheless, the Bengals played to the flow of the game and came up with key defensive stops in the fourth quarter.

They'll meet another losing team in the Browns, so it opens the door for this Bengals team to finally get hot while seeing the Eagles and Raiders in their following games. Their defense was tasked with bailing out the struggling offense during their last game, so we're still waiting to see what this Bengals offense is capable of following a slow start to the season. We've already seen the big play ability from a player like Ja'Marr Chase, so it'll be paramount to get the ball in his hands as they face another tough defensive unit in the Browns.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns are having a nightmare start to their season and they've been outscored 95-60 over the last four games. They've also failed to eclipse a 20-point total in each of their games this season, raising serious concerns around this offense. Of course, much of this stems from the sub-par performance from QB Deshaun Watson as the team has largely been unable to covert on third-down situations. With Nick Chubb still rehabbing from injury, RB Jerome Ford has been tasked with carrying the ball this season to the tune of 264 yards and just one touchdown. For this team to be successful, they'll need a much better showing from their quarterback and offensive unit as a whole.

The one bright spot this season has been the defense, which ranked among the NFL's best heading into the season. Myles Garrett is still playing at an extremely high level, but the secondary has been having issues stopping opposition through the air. The defense will need to come up with turnovers in order to give the Browns a chance in this one, otherwise they may be subject to another big day through the air from opposing QB Joe Burrow.

Final Bengals-Browns Prediction & Pick

Despite both teams struggling to find momentum this season, this should turn out to be a heated defensive battle with both units performing well and this being a heated rivalry matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals certainly have the more potent offense and will have a big advantage if they're able to air it out in this one.

The Bengals will also have a two-back system for running the ball, which could come in handy when offering different looks for a stern Cleveland defensive front. However, this will only open the passing game for Joe Burrow and we expect him to have a bounce-back performance following a season that's been somewhat disappointing to this juncture.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Cincinnati Bengals to win and cover the spread. The Browns are a bit of a mess right now and Cincinnati is showing signs of upward trend, so let's ride them to cover the spread in this one.

Final Bengals-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-105)