The Buffalo Bills went and made a move to improve their offense, acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. Luckily for the Bills, that wasn't the only deal they plan to get done before the trade deadline, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

“We’re still all-in,” Beane said. “If this didn’t happen, if Cleveland was not ready to do it, we were going to continue to monitor. And listen: We’ve still got a few weeks until the trade deadline. If we feel there’s something else that we need or can get us over the top, we have been all-in all along. I know we lost some names this offseason, some guys who have been captains, it was an offseason of transition, but the mindset here as long as Josh Allen is our quarterback is we’re gonna try and win this thing, and we’re going to do what we can every single year.”

Beane wouldn't reveal what positions they were looking to go after, but says that they've been talking to a couple of teams.

“Every team is in different spots. Sometimes it’s, ‘If we can win this week, we want to hang in there, we’re only a game back or two games back.’ Definitely had some conversations with Cleveland,” Beane said. “No team wants to give a player away but you’re also looking at the now and the future. We talked again on Sunday night, again Monday, and ultimately I told him let’s touch base after our game Tuesday morning, and things got hot and heavy.”

In a move to improve their wide receiver room, Amari Cooper was traded from the Browns, as they sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bills for a 2025 third-round and 2026 seventh-round pick.

After the trade, Cooper reacted to the move, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“(General manager) Andrew Berry called me and told me what was going on,” Cooper said to Anderson. “As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

It's not certain what moves the Bills are interested in making next, but it may be an addition to their defense. The Bills still have one of the better teams in the league, so one or two more solid moves could put them over the top.