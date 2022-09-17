Cincinnati football gets mixed bag of Ryan Montgomery, Tre Tucker injury updates

Cincinnati football was hit with an unfortaune injury update on running back Ryan Montgomery ahead of their Week 3 matchup with Miami (OH). Montgomery will reportedly miss the game due to a rib injury, per Pete Thamel. Thamel also reports that wide receiver/kick returner Tre Tucker will play against Miami.

The Bearcats enjoyed a special 2021 campaign. But they were due for regression and lost their first game of the year against Arkansas. Cincinnati football rebounded with a 63-10 victory over Kennesaw State last week. They need to make sure they care of business against Miami on the road in Week 3. But the absence of Ryan Montgomery will not help matters.

Montgomery rushed for 312 yards last year. He was a quality player who Cincinnati football utilized out of the backfield. Fortunately, they will have Tre Tucker ready to roll. He’s a speedy receiver who features impressive kick returning prowess. He’s a versatile option for the Bearcats. Tucker recorded 34 receptions last year and added a pair of touchdowns.

Cincinnati football enters this game as a heavy favorite. They would be kicking themselves if they were unable to defeat Miami (OH) on Saturday. Tucker’s presence will be beneficial in this contest. The fact is that the Bearcats need to win this game. They can’t afford to fall to 1-2. And although their chances of winning are high, there has been no shortage of upsets so far to open the 2022 season.

Cincinnati football will strive to play a quality brand of football despite the absence of Ryan Montgomery.