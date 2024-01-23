Cincinnati football is getting a new defensive coordinator, to try and turn the team around.

Cincinnati football is getting one of the best defensive minds in the country to be the school's new defensive coordinator. Tyson Veidt is taking the defensive coaching duties at Cincinnati, per 247Sports. Veidt worked at Iowa State which has had one of the best defenses in the country statistically over the last five seasons.

Veidt worked at Iowa State since 2016 as the linebackers coach, as well as the associate head coach to Matt Campbell. Iowa State led the rigid Big 12 in defense the last two years, per The Athletic. Iowa State finished the 2023 season as one of the best teams in the conference with a 7-6 overall record and 6-3 conference mark, despite off-field legal distractions.

Veidt takes the defensive coordinator position of a Cincinnati football program that struggled in its inaugural Big 12 season. The Bearcats finished 3-9 overall in 2023, and could win only one conference game in the Big 12. Cincinnati also struggled to stop teams in conference play, giving up more than 40 points in a game three times in their final five games. It finished dead last in the 14 team league with a 1-8 conference mark.

Cincinnati football is certainly hoping Veidt can help turn those numbers around, and quickly. His defenses at Iowa State ranked top-25 nationally in scoring defense three of the last four years, per 247Sports. Before his time at Iowa State, Veidt worked as an assistant coach at Toledo, as well as West Virginia and Indiana.

Veidt also briefly served as head coach of Bluffton University in Division 3 football. He finished his time there with a 36-70 record over six seasons.