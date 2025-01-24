ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This game won't receive banner headlines on a loaded college basketball Saturday, but it's an extremely important game. It is more important than most of the clashes you will see on a Saturday with over 100 games across the country.

Cincinnati and BYU cannot feel good about their chances of making the NCAA Tournament right now. Both teams are in need of a 5-1 stretch of six games to reshape their outlook. These teams need to stack wins and make sure that process includes wins over good teams.

UC and BYU are both 12-6 overall. BYU is 3-4 in the Big 12 while Cincinnati is 2-5. Both teams have beaten last-place Colorado. BYU beat Oklahoma State, one of the other teams near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. The best Big 12 win for both schools is Arizona State, a team which is on the bubble and not clearly an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Cincinnati does have good nonconference wins over Dayton and Xavier, but Dayton's recent slide has reduced the value of that win, and Xavier has lost a number of heartbreakers in Big East play, which minimizes the impact of that result on Cincinnati's team sheet. These squads need to get hot and stay hot. If they can play three weeks of winning basketball, then we can reconsider their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Right now, these teams can't think about their bubble positions. They need to get on a roll and then see what the big board looks like in the middle of February.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is not getting the most out of its offense this season. BYU was able to score at a good clip in its most recent game versus Colorado, but Colorado is the worst team in the Big 12, so that is not reflective of the level of performance we are used to seeing from BYU this season. BYU has scored under 75 points in the majority of its Big 12 games. This offense gets stuck, and that offense often gets stuck late in games. The Cougars have not shot the ball nearly as well as they expect to. They have not developed an imposing offense which is efficient from various spots on the floor. Cincinnati's defense and overall effort level can contain this BYU offense and shape the game the way the Bearcats want.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati's offense is not better than BYU's. It's actually worse. The Bearcats have had a horrible time scoring. They posted just 40 points against Kansas in an especially ugly January loss. They scored only 48 in a loss to Baylor. BYU's problems pale in comparison to what UC is going through.

Cincinnati's pronounced lack of offense makes it very hard to think UC will win this game outright. Folding BYU moneyline into a parlay might make some sense. Ultimately, riding with BYU minus the modest spread is a play we are willing to make. Take BYU.

Final Cincinnati-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU -4.5