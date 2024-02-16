Evenly-matched Big 12 teams meet for a showdown in Orlando.

We're hear for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big 12 for this conference showdown. The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) will visit the UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7 Big 12) as both teams try to reverse their recent luck. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Cincinnati-UCF prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are currently tied for 11th-place in the Big 12 Conference and they've recently struggled against competition within their region. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have had to play a monster schedule with how good their conference is this year. This will be their first unranked opponent in three games.

The UCF Knights are also tied for 11th-place along with the Bearcats and they haven't been much better, going 6-4 over their last 10 games. They fell 57-68 to this Cincinnati team just five games ago and have had to face four ranked opponents in their games since this last meeting. Look for the Knights to try and get revenge on their home court.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Cincinnati-UCF Odds

Cincinnati: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -115

UCF: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports App, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bearcats still hold a 50% chance at making the NCAA tournament, so these last few games on their remaining schedule will prove to be crucial for their hopeful bid. They only have to see two more ranked opponents in Houston and Oklahoma before March, so grabbing this win over UCF will be a massive step in the right direction. They're coming in off two close losses to No. 5 Houston and No. 10 Iowa State, but the Bearcats managed to have better three-point percentages in both of those games. Clearly, their scoring in the paint has been an issue and they'll need to find answers against UCF.

Cincinnati was also able to out-rebound Iowa State 38-24, but the turnovers made by the Bearcats were the deciding factor in their loss. They now have 33 turnovers over their last two games and it'll have to be a turning point if they want to keep their season alive. In a game where they limited their turnovers against No. 15 Texas Tech, the Bearcat were able to come away with the close win on the road. As long as they can take care of the basketball, they should win this game.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF fell 57-68 against this Cincinnati team just five games ago and they couldn't find many answers scoring the basketball. Their three-point shooting was above average, but they struggled scoring on the interiors and lost the turnover battle during that one. They've had an extremely tough schedule since then, facing four ranked opponents and coming away with a win against No. 25 Oklahoma. They shot a much better 42% from the field in that game as they started hot and didn't look back.

UCF is an impressive 10-4 at home this year and they've gone 14-9 ATS on the season. They're one of the better covering teams in the Big 12 this year and despite their record, they're always worth a play as home underdogs. Jaylin Sellers will likely be the most athletic player on the floor and he has an uncanny ability to get to the rim and charity stripe. If he's aggressive in attacking the rim early and often in this game, UCF could stand a chance to find some momentum from the line early and get the Bearcats in foul trouble.

Final Cincinnati-UCF Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are evenly matched in terms of skills, but they play with differing styles that call from scoring in different areas. The UCF Knights will be most successful in this game if they're able to swing the ball and penetrate the defense, getting their looks around the rim and getting to the line.

The Cincinnati Bearcats, on the other hand, are a very volatile team when it comes to their turnover struggles. When they take care of the ball, they're often the better rebounding team and can find their shooters getting hot in a hurry. However, they'll have a hard time winning this game if they have 15+ turnovers once again.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the UCF Knights to get the win at home. They're a great covering team this year at 10-4 ATS at home and I think the home team will have the edge here. If the Knights can play with energy and cause turnovers for Cincinnati, they'll come away with a win.

Final Cincinnati-UCF Prediction & Pick: UCF Knights ML (-104)