Following its official reveal back in June, fans of the 4X series Sid Meier's Civilization will get to see the game's early build firsthand at this year's Gamescom. The official Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase begins on August 20 live on the Firaxis Games Twitch Channel, with the rest of August showcasing more details, previews, and an early look at Civilization VII.

Civilization VII gets its World Premiere at Gamescom 2024

Civilization VII will get its World Premiere during the Gamescom Opening Night, which fans can watch live on the Gamescom Twitch Channel on August 20. This will kickstart a series of events and activities that will present the new Civ game to fans all over the world. Fans who will be on the floor at Gamescom will have the chance to see even more previews than others online.

On August 20, at 1:30 PM PT, the Civilization VII Gameplay Showcase will start on the Firaxis Twitch channel. This live stream will feature 20 minutes of “exclusive insights and deep dives across new features and innovations.” This will be fans' first look at Civilization VII gameplay.

From August 21 to 25 at Gamescom, fans can visit the official Civilization VII booth, located in Hall 6.

2K Games and Firaxis bares all at PAX at the end of August

A week after Gamescom, the Civilization VII booth moves to PAX in Seattle, WA. Located in the Main Theater on the 5th floor of the Summit Building, fans can attend the PAX Panel on August 30, 11:00 AM PT.

Fans from all over the world can simultaneously watch the panel on the PAX Twitch Channel.

Civilization VII was officially announced back in June. However, according to rumors, development of the game started way back in 2021. Even then, we don't have an official date for the game's release, although Firaxis has announced a 2025 release window.

