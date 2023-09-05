Claressa Shields believes Shakur Stevenson will be the next Floyd Mayweather.

Shields is regarded by many as the greatest female boxer of all time both from fans and media alike in the combat sports world as well as herself. After all, she's an undefeated three-division champion as well as the current undisputed middleweight champion.

Such is her talent that she regularly spars with male boxers as well and has even happened to call out a certain Keith Thurman over an intergender boxing match.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but the fact remains — Shields is a high-level boxer who knows her stuff.

That's why she was asked in a recent interview who would emerge victorious in a potential lightweight tournament including the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez and Vasily Lomachenko.

She went with the two-weight champion in Stevenson who happens to be one of the male fighters she has sparred with in the past.

“Shakur would come out on top,” Shields said (via Boxing Social). “The only one who you could say, it would be out of Shakur and Devin or Shakur and Tank, but Devin and Shakur are phenomenal boxers, and then Tank just knocking people out left and right.

“But let’s be real, Shakur getting hit six percent in his fights. These guys landing six percent on Shakur and he’s landing at over 50 percent power shots. When you landing like that and dudes can’t hit you back?”

Of course, one fighter known for taking very little damage throughout his career is Floyd Mayweather.

Regarded by many to be among the greatest of all time, if not the greatest, Mayweather was never knocked down once over the course of his illustrious career where he went 50-0 and won titles in five divisions.

And as far as Shields is concerned, Stevenson is well on his way to not only becoming the next pound-for-pound star, but also becoming the next Mayweather in the process.

“Shakur’s the man,” she added. “To me, he’s the next pound-for-pound, he’s the next Floyd Mayweather.”

Stevenson is set to return to action at the end of the year when he fights Frank Martin for the vacant WBC lightweight title. Should Stevenson win, he'll become a three-division champion.