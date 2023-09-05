Shakur Stevenson will be fighting Frank Martin in a lightweight title fight.

According to ESPN, the pair have agreed to a deal to compete for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The deal arrived just hours before the rights to the fight were to be auctioned off in a purse bid.

There's no official date as of yet, however, it will likely take place either in Las Vegas on Nov. 16 or in New York on Dec. 9.

ESPN adds that the fight will be televised on ESPN as a main event either days before the Formula 1 Grand Prix debut in Las Vegas or after the presentation of the Heisman Trophy in New York.

Stevenson is a former two-weight champion who only recently moved up to 135 pounds with a sixth-round stoppage win over Shuichiro Yoshino back in April. He appeared set to fight lightweight champion Devin Haney next, only for the latter to be slated to move up and fight WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis.

As a result, the WBC named Haney as the lightweight champion in recess which means he'll get an opportunity to fight for the belt should he return to 135. In the meantime, Stevenson was to fight for the vacant WBC crown against the highest-ranked contender.

That contender was former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko — coming off a controversial defeat to Haney in May — with many initially expecting him to fight Stevenson next.

However, Stevenson claimed Lomachenko declined the fight and was ducking him. While Lomachenko did indeed decline the fight, it was for other reasons according to Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum.

“Lomachenko is balking about fighting this year (not balking at a fight with Stevenson),” Arum said last month. “He wants to take time off. The situation is still going on in Ukraine and it’s come close to where he lives, with all the bombing of Odessa.

“Really he can’t get focused on fighting. I don’t think it has anything to do with Shakur.”

And so, in steps Martin who is 18-0 with 12 knockouts. The 28-year-old remains relatively untested, but will still be Stevenson's toughest test yet when the weight class is considered. A student under boxing trainer Derrick James, Martin is coming off a decision win over Artem Harutyunyan in July.

That said, Stevenson will still likely be a big betting favorite.