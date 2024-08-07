Clark Atlanta University has announced its partnership with MOGL, the leading athlete marketplace and operations software provider in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) arena per a statement secured by HBCU Pulse. This collaboration positions Clark Atlanta as the latest HBCU athletics department to capitalize on the evolving NIL landscape, joining peers like Howard University, Hampton University, and North Carolina A&T, which have launched NIL Collectives within the past year.

The partnership with MOGL equips Clark Atlanta’s student-athletes with unparalleled resources and tools to explore and maximize NIL opportunities. Utilizing MOGL Monetize, athletes now have access to NIL deals, integrated digital agency services, compliance solutions, and educational tools essential for navigating this new territory. The platform is designed to streamline the process, reducing the administrative burden on university staff while empowering athletes.

Clark Atlanta University Director of Athletics, Dr. Jerel Drew expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Clark Atlanta University Athletics is thrilled to announce our partnership with MOGL as our official NIL partner. This collaboration brings a one-stop-shop solution for our athletes to strategically monetize their potential NIL opportunities. With MOGL’s expertise, we are confident that our athletes will have unparalleled support and resources to maximize their brand and financial potential.”

Joseph Arnold, Deputy Athletic Director for Compliance and Sports Administration at Clark Atlanta, emphasized the importance of this advancement, saying, “With the landscape of collegiate athletics ever evolving, particularly as it relates to NIL today, we are excited to partner with MOGL to serve our student-athletes. This partnership will allow our student-athletes to capitalize on their imagery and couple them with local, regional, and national branding opportunities.”

MOGL, founded by former Notre Dame classmates Ayden Syal and Brandon Wimbush, offers cutting-edge technology that connects student-athletes with NIL opportunities while automating compliance reporting. This functionality supports the seamless integration of Clark Atlanta’s network of sponsors, local businesses, and fans, enabling easy engagement with athletes for endorsements, personal shoutouts, and event appearances—all consolidated on one platform.

The collaboration not only provides immediate benefits for current athletes but also sets a foundation for future success. Syal shared his excitement, “We’re proud to support Clark Atlanta with our state-of-the-art software, enhancing their NIL program and fostering unprecedented engagements between student-athletes and their supporters.”