Howard University alumni organization The Mecca Collective has partnered with myNILpay to launch a NIL Collective for Bison student-athletes, per a release published by HBCU Gameday. myNILpay is a patent-pending digital platform that allows fans and supporters to pay student-athletes directly which is in compliance with NCAA rules and regulations. The partnership is the first of its kind.

The Mecca Society's goal is to expand financial opportunities to Howard University student-athletes that didn't exist before that are now available due to new NIL laws. The partnership will allow them to earn money as well as learn more about their value and earning potential.

“By launching the University’s marquee NIL collective, we are going to further enhance our student-athletes’ NIL earning potential, and with the help of myNILpay, our diehard fanbase and alumni network now has an effortless platform to support their Bison family,” said Eric Grant, who serves as a Board Member of The Mecca Society NIL Collective, in the statement. “This is only the beginning, but it’s clear that our student-athletes have as bright of a future as any in college athletics. We strongly encourage all Bison fans to support our student-athletes through the myNILpayapp.”

Fans can now show their support for Howard University student-athletes through the innovative myNILpay platform. By downloading the app on their mobile devices, supporters can easily contribute funds to NCAA-registered athletes. The process is simple: fans enter the desired amount of money, which triggers an email to the student-athlete's school email. Once the funds are accepted, they are directly deposited into the athlete's linked bank account. To ensure compliance with NCAA regulations, fans will receive a unique digital asset featuring the athlete's name and digital signature as proof of the transaction.

To learn more, visit www.mynilpay.com.